Osaka [Japan], June 27 (ANI): At the Osaka Kansai Expo, the impressive NTT pavilion showcased IOWN technology, enabling experiences that transcend time delays and distance.

Its high speed, large capacity, and energy efficiency make this possible. The Japanese pop group Perfume, who also performed at the 1970 Expo, appears in 3D at the 2025 Expo.

Taiga Yoshida, NTT, said, "This device uses lasers to measure 3D shapes and can transmit the resulting 3D point cloud data from a distant location to this site. The goal of this technology is to create experiences that feel as if we are physically present in that remote place. On this screen, the landscape of the distant location is reproduced and can be viewed from multiple angles."

An "alternate version of me" from the audience appears on the screen. A photo of the audience member is processed by AI to display either an aged or younger version of themselves. The AI system is located remotely, far from the screen.

Between them, IOWN technology provides a fast, high-capacity, and energy-efficient connection.

Katsuhiko Kawazoe, Senior Executive Vice President, NTT, said "The IOWN plan still has surplus capacity available for further development. The ultimate goal is to achieve energy savings of 100th of current levels. Currently, IOWN is steadily progressing toward this final goal. So far, we have focused on three pillars: energy saving, large capacity, and minimal delay."

"Now, NTT has added a fourth pillar-- "Beyond Digital." While digital technology is very important today, it does not fully cover the entire globe. Only certain understandable parts of the technology are extracted and used by humans. To advance further, it is necessary to go beyond current digital technology. This new fourth pillar will guide research and development over the next five years," Kawazoe added.

IOWN and NTT technologies are continuously advancing, aiming for the next stage of development. It feels like the dawn of a revolution in both industry and social life. (ANI)

