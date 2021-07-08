Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 54,022 to 18,909,037 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the death toll has risen by 1,648 to 528,540 people within the same period of time.

More than 17.35 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed record 62,504 new coronavirus cases, with 1,780 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

