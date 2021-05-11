Eden, May 11 (AP) Two sheriff's deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden, an official with the state's Department of Public Safety said on Tuesday.

Trooper Justin Baker confirmed that the Concho County deputies died but he provided no further details, saying a statement would be released later.

Eden is about 210 miles (338 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. (AP)

