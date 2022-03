New York, Mar 1 (AP) Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money into ultra-safe US government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.77%, where it was in early February. Stock prices were mixed in the early going on Wall Street. The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses in the first few minutes of trading. European markets were lower. (AP)

