New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC being hosted in the national capital.

The two leaders discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding the partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, including opening new markets.

Also Read | 'Leave Iran Immediately': India Issues Urgent Advisory for Nationals in Tehran to Exit by Any Available Means Amid Escalating Protests.

"Glad to interact with Mr. Jagdeo Singh, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the 28th CSPOC. Recalled the long-standing and historical connection between our two countries, including the visit of the Prime Minister of India and earlier high-level exchanges that have strengthened friendly ties over the years," Birla said in a post on X.

Om Birla and the visiting leader on the enduring cricketing bond between the people of the two countries.

Also Read | Henley Passport Index 2026: Indian Passport Gains Strength, Now Ranks 80th on List; Check Top 10 World's Most Powerful Passports.

"Besides strengthening parliamentary cooperation, our discussions covered expanding partnership in the pharmaceutical sector, including opening new markets and enhancing trade. We also reflected on the deep cultural connect and the enduring cricketing bond between our peoples. I will cherish the memento presented to me containing a cricket bat bearing a message from the iconic cricketer Brian Lara, along with his signed autobiography --symbolic of the unspoken synergy and goodwill that characterise India-Trinidad & Tobago relations," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) on January 15.

The conference will be chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla.

It will deliberate on a wide range of contemporary parliamentary issues, including the role of Speakers and Presiding Officers in maintaining strong democratic institutions, the use of Artificial Intelligence in parliamentary functioning, the impact of social media on Members of Parliament, innovative strategies to enhance public understanding of Parliament, and civic engagement beyond voting.

CSPOC is being hosted by the Parliament of India from January 14 to 16, and it will be the largest in terms of participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)