World News | Oman Says Fifth Round of Indirect US-Iran Talks Will Be Friday in Rome

Tehran, May 21 (AP) Oman's foreign minister says the fifth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States will be held Friday in Rome.

Neither Tehran nor Washington has confirmed the meeting or announced whether they will attend. The minister made the comment on the social media platform X.

Oman has long served as a mediator between them, facilitating quiet diplomacy amid tensions over Iran's nuclear program and regional security.

Iran's top diplomat insisted Wednesday that Tehran will never stop enriching uranium, further underlining the Islamic Republic's red line in negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi come after multiple rounds of talks between the two nations, including at an expert level over the details of a possible deal. However, none has been reached yet and American officials including President Donald Trump, Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff and Secretary of State Marco Rubio maintain that Iran must give up enrichment — something it didn't do in its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

“I have said it before, and I repeat it again: uranium enrichment in Iran will continue — with or without an agreement,” Araghchi said, according to state television.

Araghchi's remarks came a day after Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said he didn't expecting the negotiations to produce a deal.

“I don't think nuclear talks with the US will bring results. I don't know,” Khamenei said.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic, closing in on half a century of enmity.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's program if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, Israel has threatened to strike Iran's nuclear facilities on its own if it feels threatened, further worsening tensions in the Mideast already spiked by the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers capped Tehran's enrichment level at 3.67% and reduced its uranium stockpile to 300 kilograms. That level is enough for nuclear power plants, but far below weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Since the nuclear deal collapsed in 2018 with Trump's unilateral withdrawal of the US from the accord, Iran has abandoned all limits on its program and enriched uranium to up to 60% purity — a short, technical step from weapons-grade levels. There have also been a series of attacks at sea and on land in recent years, stemming from the tensions even before the Israel-Hamas war began. (AP)

