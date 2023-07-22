Gilgit Baltistan [PoK], July 22 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 14 were others injured after a van on Friday plunged into a ravine in the Bathrat village of Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghizer district, rescue officials said, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

Rescue 1122 Rescue and Safety Officer (Ghizer) Raja Ajmal Nazeer confirmed the casualties, adding that three of the injured were in critical condition.

Among those injured, one was shifted to the Gilgit Hospital while the other two were referred to the Gupis Hospital.

Nazeer further said that three others were shifted to the Ghizer district headquarters hospital while the rest of the injured were sent home after providing them with first aid, as per Dawn.

While stating that there were a total of 15 passengers in the van, he said that rescue teams had been deployed to the site of the incident. The rescue official added that communication was hindered due to the lack of proper infrastructure there.

The accident comes a week after six people were killed and 17 were injured when a bus carrying tourists fell into a ravine on the Karakoram Highway near the Thalichi area in GB’s Diamer district.

In another incident the same week, four people were killed and one sustained critical injuries when a Gilgit-bound car plunged into a deep ravine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lower Kohistan district. (ANI)

