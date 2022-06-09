Washington [United States], June 9 (ANI): A V-22 Osprey aircraft, with no nuclear material on board, crashed in southern California on Wednesday, a Marine Corps spokesperson told Sputnik.

The spokesperson added that he could not confirm any casualties as a result of the crash, however, as per local media, at least four people on board the Marine Corps aircraft are dead.

"I can confirm there was a V-22 (Osprey) crash in Glamis, California. There was no nuclear material on board. We don't have any additional information," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

An aircraft belonging to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based out of San Diego, California crashed about 30 miles north of the Mexican border, near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, Naval Air Facility El Centro confirmed on its Facebook page, Sputnik reported, citing sources.

The responder's radio calls from the scene indicated there may have been nuclear materials on board the helicopter, Sputnik added to which the Marine Corps later responded and debunked the speculations, saying in a statement that "contrary to initial reports, there was no nuclear material on board the aircraft." (ANI)

