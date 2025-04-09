Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 9 (ANI): Over 1900 Indian pilgrims have received visas from Pakistan to visit religious places on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas.

The pilgrims expressed happiness upon being able to visit religious places.

"We will be visiting Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Panja Sahib and other religious places in Pakistan. It is a ten-day trip beginning 10th April," a Sikh pilgrim said while speaking to ANI.

Earlier on April 7, the Pakistan High Commission said that it received a representative delegation of pilgrims ahead of the festival of Baisakhi.

The High Commission stated that "the Govt. of Pakistan will issue over 6500 for the Baisakhi celebrations."

"In connection with the upcoming Baisakhi festival,@PakinIndia received a representative delegation of yatrees today. Extending his felicitations on the occasion,Cd'A @Saadawarraich announced that the Govt. of Pakistan will issue over 6500 for the Baisakhi celebrations", the Pakistan High Commision said in a post on X.

The High Commission said in another post, "The step is reflective of Pakistan's commitment to promote and facilitate travel to sacred and holy places of pilgrimage in Pakistan: Saad Ahmad Warraich."

