Yaounde, [Cameroon], October 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 50 suspects were arrested in Cameroon's commercial hub of Douala on Wednesday in connection with a possible separatist attack plot as police launched an investigation, according to police sources.

The arrests came days after a police security report warned that suspected armed separatists were planning to carry out attacks on strategic positions of the city including the airport.

Also Read | Gender Equality and Educational Opportunities Need To Be Addressed if Africa Is To Join the Global Physics Agenda To Tackle Issues Such As Climate Change.

Police said security has been beefed up in the city and investigations will intensify "in the days ahead."

Armed separatist fighters in the country's two Anglophone regions have threatened on social media several times to attack the city, and the capital, Yaounde, according to reports.

Also Read | Taliban Beheaded Mahjabin Hakimi, A Member of Afghan Junior Women’s National Volleyball Team: Report.

Last year, two people were seriously injured in an explosion in Douala. Police official report blamed separatist fighters for the explosion. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)