Kabul [Afghanistan], May 24 (ANI): Over the past one month, nearly 65,000 Afghan refugees returned to the country from Iran, Khaama Press reported citing the Taliban-led Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation.

The refugees apparently returned to the country from Iran through Pul-e-Abresham port in Nimruz province over the past month.

The number of refugees entering the nation from Iran has increased recently, according to data from the Nimruz province's refugee department.

The UNHCR, however, stated that there is a strong correlation between the ongoing return of Afghan refugees from surrounding countries and the rising prices and dearth of economic possibilities in the host nations. Following the Taliban's takeover of power in August 2021, the number of Afghan refugees entering the neighbouring nations of Iran and Pakistan has risen once more, as reported by Khaama Press.

As per the existing reports, currently, more than six million Afghan nationals reside in Iran and Pakistan, respectively, making the highest number of refugees the two countries have been hosting for decades.

Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, thousands of Afghans fled Afghanistan to the neighbouring countries fearing persecution and death threats. Most of these people entered host countries through illegal channels, now facing serious problems including forceful deportation and imprisonment. (ANI)

