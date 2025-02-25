Geneva [Switzerland], February 25 (ANI): Paank, the human rights division of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), has strongly condemned the ongoing forced abductions in Balochistan, highlighting the recent case of Mohaib Baloch. According to reports, Mohaib was abducted by security forces on February 24, 2025, from his local tailor shop in Kech, Balochistan. In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Paank described the incident as a "blatant act of enforced disappearance" and a "grave violation of human rights and international laws."

This condemnation came soon after Paank raised serious concerns over the enforced disappearances of Karim Jan and Noorullah. On February 23, 2025, both men were reportedly abducted by Pakistani forces in Mashkai Khandri Tehsil, Balochistan. Paank has called for their immediate release and stressed the urgent need to put an end to such human rights abuses.

Paank's statements served as a powerful reminder of the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances and similar violations continue to escalate. Balochistan has long been a hotspot for human rights violations. The Baloch people have faced systemic discrimination, political repression, and widespread violence at the hands of the state. Pakistan's government has been accused of forcibly disappearing thousands of Baloch activists, intellectuals, and leaders who demand greater autonomy or independence. These individuals are often tortured or executed, and their families are left in distress without accountability or justice.

The military operations in the region have resulted in numerous civilian casualties, and the region remains heavily militarised, stifling free expression. Additionally, there have been reports of arbitrary detentions, restrictions on political freedoms, and media censorship aimed at silencing dissent. Economic exploitation of Baloch resources by the state and lack of development in the region have further exacerbated the situation, leaving many in poverty.

International human rights organisations, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, have raised alarms about these abuses, calling on the Pakistani government to uphold the rights of the Baloch people and allow for peaceful resolutions to their grievances. Despite these concerns, the situation in Balochistan remains dire, with little progress towards resolving the ongoing human rights crisis.(ANI)

