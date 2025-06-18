Washington, DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who is currently in the US, arrived at the White House to meet President Donald Trump.

A White House itinerary for President Trump shows his lunch meeting with the Pakistani General.

Also Read | PM Narendra Expresses Gratitude to Croatia for Backing India's Fight Against Terrorism After Talks With Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

The Trump-Munir meeting comes after reports speculated on the possibility of Pakistan aiding Iran during its ongoing conflict with Israel.

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman pointed out the significance of the meeting in a post on X.

Also Read | Zagreb: PM Narendra Modi Receives Special Gift From Counterpart Andrej Plenkovic, Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar Written by Croatian Missionary in 1790 (See Pic).

"Senior US officials often engage with Pakistani Army Chiefs, but rarely is one hosted at the White House by the US President. One of many reasons why Munir's scheduled meeting with Trump is so significant, especially as his administration considers its options regarding the war in Iran," he posted on X.

"For what it's worth, the scheduled Trump-Munir meeting shouldn't only be seen through the lens of the Israel-Iran war. There's been US-Pak engagement on critical minerals, crypto, and Counter Terrorism. Trump takes a deep personal interest in all of these. And Munir is empowered to talk about it all. Also, Kashmir," he added.

Asim Munir, in a public address in Washington, DC, had declared Pakistan's "clear and strong" support for Iran in its war with Israel while also backing US efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The Dawn reported that one of the most consequential developments during Munir's visit, however, has been Pakistan's strengthened counterterrorism partnership with the United States, particularly against the Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) group.

Earlier, overseas Pakistanis protested against Field Marshal Asim Munir outside an event at a hotel in Washington, DC. People shouted slogans "Pakistanio ke Qatil" and "Islamabad ke Qatil" while Munir was being welcomed at the event.

While sharing the video of the protest on X, Pak Tehreek-e-Insaaf (Imran Khan's party) stated, "Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he's committed against the people of Pakistan."

The video showed a screen which had Asim Munir's photo along with the message which read, "Mass Murderer Asim Munir", "Democracy dies when guns speak", and Asim Munir, your time is up. Pakistan will rise."

Meanwhile, the last Pakistani military leader to meet a sitting US President was General Pervez Musharraf in 2001, who did so as the nation's head of state during his tenure as a military dictator. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)