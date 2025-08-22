Islamabad [Pakistan] August 22 (ANI): According to a report by Dawn, the Auditor General of Pakistan's report for 2023-24 has raised audit objections amounting to Rs 28.62 billion concerning the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The audit report also noted considerable public discontent with the NDMA's performance regarding its awareness initiatives, preparedness, and relief operations. This conclusion was drawn after the Directorate General Audit (Climate Change and Environment) carried out an audit of the NDMA in Islamabad, utilising a public questionnaire to collect feedback on its effectiveness, as reported by Dawn.

A large number of participants demonstrated limited or partial awareness of natural disasters (72 per cent combined), while familiarity with the NDMA as an organisation was also restricted, with 72 per cent having some knowledge. A total of 76 per cent either disagreed or remained neutral when asked if the NDMA effectively prepared communities for potential disasters; only 36 per cent agreed.

Most respondents (76 per cent) were either dissatisfied or neutral regarding the speed of the NDMA's relief efforts, with merely 24 per cent expressing satisfaction. Overall satisfaction ratings for performance were also low, with 84 per cent feeling dissatisfied or neutral, while only 16 per cent were content. The Auditor General pointed out in the report that unauthorised spending from the National Disaster Management Fund (NDMF) occurred during the fiscal year 2023-24, as cited by Dawn.

The NDMA spent Rs 21.677 billion from the National Disaster Management Fund Account on acquiring relief supplies, civil works for the National Emergency Operation Center building, salaries for project employees, and civil works related to the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), including the reconstruction and enhancement of major stormwater drains in the city during the 2023-24 financial year.

"The audit stated that the expenses made from the National Disaster Management Fund Account, without an approved and recognised national authority from the federal government, were unauthorised," said the report.

Additionally, the audit report pointed out unauthorised expenditures from the NDM Fund for event management services worth Rs 23.254 million, inflated contract awards to state-owned entities related to Gujjar and Orangi nullah projects totalling Rs 5.674 billion, and the "mis-procurement of family tents based on pre-qualification rather than open competitive bidding," which led to a loss of Rs 4.829 billion.

The audit report indicated that procuring tents without a technical evaluation resulted in an extra loss of Rs 2.58 billion. It was determined that the acquisition of winterised and shelter tents from suppliers violated the PPRA Rules. The audit recommended that the issue be investigated and accountability established for the breach of PPRA Rules, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

