Islamabad, Feb 11 (PTI) Pakistan on Tuesday confirmed that 16 of its nationals died while another 10 were missing after a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized off the coast of Libya.

According to the Foreign Office, a team from its embassy in Tripoli visited Zawiya city following the news of capsizing of a boat and met the local officials to get information.

It stated that according to unconfirmed reports, there were 63 Pakistanis on the boat and “so far 16 bodies have been recovered and their Pakistani nationalities established on the basis of their passports”.

The Foreign Office also said that around 10 Pakistanis were still missing.

It further stated that there are 37 survivors, including one in hospital and 33 in police custody. Another three of the survivors were in Tripoli and being looked after by the embassy.

“The embassy in Tripoli is in the process of gathering further information and maintaining contact with the local authorities,” it said.

The boat tragedy occurred near the port of Marsa Dela, located northwest of the Libyan city of Zawiya.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and regret over the tragic accident off the coast of Libya and ordered the relevant authorities to submit a report on the incident.

He also stated that strict action would be taken against individuals involved in human trafficking, adding that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

The mishap comes after a similar incident last month off the coast of Morocco. The vessel was carrying 86 migrants, with Moroccan authorities reporting that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals.

