Islamabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday criticised as "unwarranted and provocative" the remarks of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who attacked Islamabad for naming its missiles after those who invaded India.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' (Golden jubilee celebration) on Sunday to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, Singh said Pakistan's missiles have been named after the cruel invaders - Ghauri, Ghaznavi and Abdali - who invaded India.

"Someone should ask the Pakistan government that these invaders also attacked the people living in the geographical area of Pakistan," he said.

On the other hand, India's missiles have been named as Aakash (Sky), Prithvi (Earth) and Agni (Fire), he added.

Responding to Singh's remarks, the Foreign Office (FO) here said: “Pakistan strongly condemns the unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at an event in New Delhi on December 12, questioning established historical facts, levelling unfounded allegations in the context of terrorism, and hurling threats against Pakistan."

The FO said Pakistan was capable of thwarting India's “aggressive” designs.

It asked the BJP leaders to desist from any "ill-conceived misadventure” and stop dragging Pakistan into India's domestic politics for electoral gains.

