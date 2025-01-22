Islamabad, Jan 22 (PTI) The Pakistan government Wednesday proposed changes in the cyber laws, including up to three years in jail and fines of Rs 2 million for spreading fake news, a move aimed at regulating social media and curbing the menace of disinformation.

The Prevention of (Amendment) Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2025 was moved in the National Assembly, the state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The speaker referred the bill to a standing committee for further deliberations.

The change proposes penalties, including up to three years in prison and fines of Rs 2 million for spreading disinformation, commonly known fake news.

"Whoever intentionally disseminates, publicly exhibits, or transmits any information through any information system, that he knows or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest in general public or society shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend upto three years or with fine which may extend to Rs2 million or with both," according to the proposed draft.

The new amendments also outline the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA), which will have sweeping powers to regulate social media and online platforms, including the power to block or remove unlawful content and ensure compliance with regulatory guidelines.

The DRPA will consist of a chairperson and six members, including secretaries from IT, information, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. It will have jurisdiction to investigate complaints, issue directives for content removal, and recommend measures to ensure digital ethics.

The authority will regulate a wide range of content deemed unlawful, including blasphemy, hate speech, incitement to violence, obscenity, defamation, and material against the defence or security of Pakistan.

The amendments redefine “social media platforms” to include websites, applications, and tools facilitating digital communication and the new definition also includes any individual or entity operating such platforms within Pakistan.

Social media platforms may be required to register with the government, establish local offices, and appoint representatives in Pakistan.

Companies will also be given deadlines to remove content flagged by the authority or face penalties.

The draft also proposed the establishment of Social Media Protection Tribunals. Each tribunal will consist of a chairperson qualified to be a high court judge, a journalist registered with a press club, and a software engineer. Tribunals must resolve cases within 90 days, with appeals allowed to the Supreme Court within 60 days.

The draft also proposed the establishment of an investigation agency to be called the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) for inquiry into, investigation and prosecution of the offences specified under this Act.

The government claims that the amendments are necessary to address the rise of fake news and hate speech, but its opponents fear that the law could be misused by authorities, leading to new censorship.

