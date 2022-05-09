Lahore [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against creating mayhem and bloodshed in its May 20 long march.

Aurangzeb on Sunday announced that if the PTI's planned long march to Islamabad leads to bloodshed, then the government will take measures to stop it, reported Geo News.

Her comment came in response to former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement when he expressed his fears that the PTI's planned long march might get "bloody" and demanded the "powerful quarters" to intervene.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday that if former Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad does not withdraw his statement calling the long march bloody, he would not be allowed to leave his house, local media reported.

"You told people that this march will be bloody. I am warning you to take your words back or I won't let you step out of your house," he said, as per a media report.

The Information Minister said that nothing is bothering Imran Khan more than the fact that Shehbaz Sharif has become the country's new Prime Minister, reported Geo News.

"An incompetent, thief and corrupt Prime Minister was removed from power through a no-confidence motion," said Aurangzeb, adding that his allies left him because he failed to fulfil his promises.

She further said that Imran Khan, through his "independence march", will not be able to distract the attention of the masses from the Farah Gogi corruption scandal, reported Geo News.

Addressing Khan's alleged US-backed conspiracy which, according to him, led to his ouster from the government, Aurangzeb asked, "What kind of atomic bomb were you making that the United States felt threatened by you and sought to remove you from power?"

"There was no conspiracy. Imran Khan is not sad about his ouster but he cannot tolerate Shehbaz Sharif replacing him," she said, adding that Shehbaz did not get a single vote from a "turncoat" to become the premier.

She said that despite being in power for almost four years, Imran Khan is still hurling accusations against his opponents.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring more than 3 million people to Islamabad after May 20 for a protest march, local media reported.

Addressing a political gathering in Abbottabad, Imran claimed, "It is my faith that no matter how many containers they will erect, more than 3 million people will reach Islamabad." (ANI)

