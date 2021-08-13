New Delhi [India] August 13 (ANI): Ministry of External Affair (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Friday said that Pakistan is making efforts to malign India to deflect international attention from Pak's role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for the terrorists.

Bagchi's remarks came soon after Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi has blamed India and Afghanistan for the blast at Dasu Hydropower Project that killed nine Chinese nationals.

"This is yet another attempt by Pakistan to malign India in a bid to deflect international attention from its role as epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for terrorists," Bagchi said in an official statement.

Last month, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two frontier corps soldiers, were killed while 39 others were injured when the bus carrying them to a site of the under-construction Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dasu Dam exploded. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Beijing has also stepped in to probe this bus attack, the Chinese forces were allowed to investigate this matter despite the fact that the Imran Khan government has repeatedly stated that it won't allow foreign security set up on its land.

After persistent attacks on Chinese nationals, Pakistan has had to convince Beijing that it can protect Chinese infrastructure and citizens from terrorist groups when it has failed to protect its own. (ANI)

