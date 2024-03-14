Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): The National Assembly convened Wednesday to pass a pivotal resolution, acknowledging the trial and subsequent conviction of former Prime Minister and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as "a gross miscarriage of justice," as reported by ARY News.

Following the recent announcement of the Supreme Court's reserved opinion on the presidential reference concerning the contentious death sentence imposed on Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, it was declared that the former Prime Minister was deprived of a "fair trial."

Led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, a nine-judge bench delivered its verdict on the long-debated presidential reference, addressing whether it could reassess its decision, a matter deemed significant by PPP and legal experts as a historical injustice, ARY News reported.

Presented by PPP MNA Shazia Marri, the resolution urged the federal government to officially designate the first elected Prime Minister of Pakistan as 'Shaheed' (martyr) and 'National Democratic Hero.'

It also acknowledged the efforts of "Begum Nusrat Bhutto Sahiba, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and PPP workers who sacrificed their lives to establish this truth."

Moreover, the resolution commended the "determination" exhibited by President Asif Ali Zardari in filing the presidential reference to reopen the case twelve years ago, along with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's unwavering pursuit.

The resolution applauded the Supreme Court of Pakistan for finally acknowledging and accepting the "glaring injustice" inflicted upon Shaheed Bhutto forty-four years ago.

In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, the resolution demanded the reversal of the unjust verdict in the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case.

Furthermore, it called for the establishment of the "Nishan-e-Zulfikar Ali Bhutto" award to honor individuals who have fought and sacrificed for true democracy in Pakistan.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto received a death sentence during the tenure of former military dictator General (retired) Ziaul Haq. Charged with the murder of political rival Nawab Mohammed Ahmed Qasuri, Bhutto underwent a trial that captured international attention.

Despite appeals for clemency and mercy from numerous Heads of States, Bhutto was executed on April 4, 1979, marking a significant chapter in Pakistan's political history, ARY News reported. (ANI)

