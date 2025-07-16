Balochistan [Pakistan], July 16 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Paank, highlighted on Wednesday yet another case of enforced disappearance which took place in Balochistan.

Paank highlighted that Muneer Ahmad was forcibly disappeared by the Pakistan Army during a midnight raid.

Also Read | Bahrain Golden Visa Available Under INR 69,000; Who’s Eligible and How To Apply for 10-Year Residency.

Paank also highlighted that he was previously forcibly disappeared in 2017 by the Pakistan Army and held for 19 months.

In a post on X, it said, "Muneer Ahmad, son of Deen Mohammad, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistan Army during a midnight raid from his home in Gichk. He was previously forcibly disappeared in 2017 by Pakistan Army and held for 19 months. Paank strongly condemns this repeated act of enforced disappearance and holds state forces accountable for the ongoing human rights violations in #Balochistan."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Launches New Attacks on Ukrainian Cities, With Countdown to US Peace Deadline Underway.

https://x.com/paank_bnm/status/1945407911032737896

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

On July 8, Amnesty International had condemned the vicious cycle of violence in Balochistan- from extrajudicial killings to abductions.

In a post on X, earlier in July, it said, "Pakistani authorities must stop weaponizing laws to unlawfully detain peaceful Baloch activists and immediately release all activists including Gulzar and Mahrang Baloch - who has been detained for more than three months. Authorities should also urgently carry out independent, transparent and thorough investigations into the allegations of enforced disappearance and extrajudicial executions to bring to justice those suspected of responsibility through fair trials."

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas.

Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)