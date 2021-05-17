Islamabad, May 17 (PTI) Pakistan's Parliament on Monday passed a unanimous resolution condemning Israel's "systematic oppression" of the people of Palestine and demanded the UN probe the human rights violations.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi moved the resolution in the National Assembly, according to the Radio Pakistan.

The resolution "strongly condemned the systematic and institutionalised oppression" of the people of Palestine by Israel. It denounced the attacks by the Israeli regime on worshippers in Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramzan and rejected the continuing practice of expanding settlements through forced evictions.

It condemned the deliberate destruction of buildings housing local and international media outlets in Sheikh Jarrah and Jerusalem, carried out with the intent to erase evidence of atrocities being committed against the Palestinian people, the report said.

The resolution reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the realisation of the right to self-determination and other fundamental rights of Palestinians, as well as for the two-state solution, based on the pre-1967 borders, and a free, secure, viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, it said.

The House called upon the UN Security Council to take necessary action to bring an end to the ongoing crimes against humanity being perpetrated against Palestinians.

It urged the United Nations to ensure Israel's compliance with the resolutions passed by the UNSC, UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council, reaffirming the right to self-determination of the Palestinians.

It called upon the UN Secretary-General to establish an independent inquiry tribunal to investigate the crimes committed by Israel against the people of Palestine, the report said.

The resolution called upon the OIC to take immediate decisive steps for the protection and safety of the Palestinian people and to break the illegal Israeli blockade of Gaza to provide humanitarian assistance.

Speaking on the occasion, Qureshi announced to observe the coming Friday as a day of solidarity with the people of Palestine and to condemn Israeli aggression against them.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif proposed that relief goods should immediately be dispatched through the OIC and the Red Crescent to help the oppressed Palestinians.

