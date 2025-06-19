Peshawar, Jun 19 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved the formation of a high-level committee to revive the traditional conflict resolution body "Jirga" in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister's Secretariat, the 18-member committee will assess and recommend proposals for the restoration of the "Jirga" system.

The initiative seeks to establish an effective alternative dispute resolution mechanism aligned with local customs and traditions, it said.

The decision reflects the federal government's strategy to alleviate pressure on the formal judicial system and to introduce a culturally relevant, community-based mechanism for conflict resolution in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

Federal Minister Ameer Muqam will be the Convener of the committee whereas Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law and Justice, will be the Co-convener.

Other prominent members include Iqbal Chaudhary Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, and Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control.

