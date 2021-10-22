Islamabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia from October 23 to 25 to attend the launch ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit in Riyadh and hold talks with the Saudi leadership.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman invited the premier for the visit, according to a statement by the Foreign Office (FO).

"The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Foreign Minister (Shah Mahmood Qureshi) and other members of the Cabinet," the FO said.

At the MGI summit, the prime minister will share his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change and also highlight Pakistan's experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges.

The MGI summit is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Salman and it is a first-of-its-kind in the Middle East.

Salman had launched “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives in March 2021 with the objective to protect nature and the planet.

Prime Minister Khan welcomed these two projects and offered to share lessons from Pakistan's environment initiatives -- “Clean and Green Pakistan” and “10 billion Tree Tsunami”.

During the visit, Khan will have bilateral interaction with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic and trade relations, creating more opportunities for Pakistani nationals in the country's workforce, and welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the Kingdom, the FO said.

Saudi Arabia is home to more than 2 million Pakistanis, contributing towards the progress and prosperity of both countries.

Khan will also participate in an event to promote investments into Pakistan and interact with leading businessmen from Saudi Arabia.

