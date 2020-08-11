Islamabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 285,191 with the detection of 531 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 6,112 after 15 more people died overnight.

As many as 261,246 patients have recovered so far, while 780 are in critical condition, the ministry said.

The 531 new cases pushed Pakistan's coronavirus tally to 285,191, it said.

Sindh registered the maximum number of 124,127 cases, followed by Punjab at 94,586, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 34,755, Islamabad at 15,281, Balochistan at 11,921, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,371 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,150.

The authorities so far conducted 2,165,811 coronavirus tests, including 18,227 in the last 24 hours.

