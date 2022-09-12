Peshawar, Sep 12 (PTI) At least four terrorists were killed in a shootout with the security forces in Pakistan's northwest restive district bordering Afghanistan, the police said on Monday.

The joint operation was conducted by the police, CTD, and security forces in the Takhtikhel area of Lakki Marwat District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. When the terrorists attacked the contingent, the forces responded and in the ensuing gun battle four terrorists were killed, police said.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Says Prolonged Rohingya Stay Impacts Security and Stability.

The identity of the killed terrorists could not be ascertained yet, the police said. Following the attack, the police cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive combing operation in the area.

Military convoys often come under attack in the restive Northwest region of Pakistan.

Also Read | King Charles III Promises To Follow Queen Elizabeth II's 'Example of Selfless Duty' in His Address to UK Parliament.

In July this year, at least eight Pakistani soldiers were injured when a suicide bomber rammed his bike on a military convoy in North Waziristan.

Terrorists and separatists have been regularly carrying out attacks on security forces and government officials in the volatile province, which has seen the heavy loss of lives and government security installations since last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)