Islamabad [Pakistan], January 31 (ANI): Balochistan Awami Party Senator Danesh Palyani, in his speech in the Pakistan Senate on January 27, questioned Pakistani lawmakers whether the Pakistan government has any plans to promote religious tourism in Balochistan in relation to the 5,000-year-old Hinglaj Mata Mandir situated on the banks of Hingol river in Balochistan's Lasbela district.

Referring to the Kartarpur Corridor, Danesh said that Pakistan's efforts and initiatives towards developing the Corridor have not only garnered appreciation from all over the world, but the project has also brought Kartarpur to the international map by promoting religious tourism and boosting the area's economy.

Also Read | Crocodile Attack: Man Collecting Crocodile's Eggs Suffers Serious Leg Injuries After Being Attacked by Giant Reptile in Australia’s Daly River.

Danesh said, "In Balochistan, Hinglaj Mata Mandir is a famous temple. So, do you have any plan to promote Hinglaj Mata temple as similar to Kartarpur Sahib?"

He added, "This is a 5,000-year-old temple and holds great religious significance for the Hindus".

Also Read | Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

He said that Hinglaj Mata Mandir whose devotees include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should also be developed on similar lines as it will change the entire living conditions of Balochistan.

Hinglaj Mata Mandir is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the Shaktism denomination of Hinduism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)