Okara [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): Two persons were killed when a vehicle carrying six people, including women, veered off the road and fell into a canal near the university road in Okara, as reported by ARY News.

The details reveal that the car plunged into the canal near Okara University Road, on Wednesday, leading to the successful rescue of four out of the six passengers. A rescue operation was underway to locate and recover the remaining individuals.

Also Read | GOP Presidential Debate: Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy To Spar at Fourth Republican Presidential Debate As Chris Christie Expected To Attack Donald Trump.

This event comes just a month after a similar tragic accident where five passengers drowned when a car, en route from Mailsi to Multan for a wedding, was submerged in a canal. The overspeeding vehicle lost control and fell into the Dhamaki canal near Mailsi city, resulting in the drowning of all five passengers, who were under the age of 18, according to ARY News.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Mailsi, Rana Nadeem Iqbal, said that the ongoing rescue operation may take more than six hours to retrieve the bodies of the drowned individuals.

Also Read | US Shooting: Three Killed, One Injured After Shooting on University of Nevada Campus in Las Vegas; Suspect Dead.

Last month, another tragic incident claimed seven lives, including that of folksinger Sharafat Ali, as the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal near Paka Kanjhera in Mianwali. The singer, returning home after attending a marriage ceremony, met with an accident.

Rescue teams promptly reached the spot, extracting the bodies and the vehicle from the canal and subsequently transferring the bodies to DHQ Hospital, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)