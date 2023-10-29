Islamabad [Pakistan], October 29 (ANI): Three more persons were killed and 12 others injured as incidents of firing continued for the fifth day on Saturday at different places in the Kurram tribal district, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

The ongoing clashes unfolded in various locations, including Bashkhel, Boshrah, Pewarha, Tri Mengal, Kanj Alizai, and other areas. The confrontations involved the use of heavy weaponry among the involved groups.

Also Read | Starlink in Gaza: We're Not Naive, Will Do Security Check Before Turning On Single Starlink Terminal in Gaza Strip, Says Elon Musk.

According to Dawn, the violent clashes, which claimed 18 lives and left 35 others wounded since Tuesday, erupted after a controversial video went viral on social media. Despite the fact that the video was strongly condemned by both groups, it triggered clashes between the two groups in the district.

Local authorities reported road closures, a suspension of transportation, and a halt to cellular network services in the district. Educational institutions were also forced to close their doors.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Promises To Revive Muslim Ban, Gets Slammed by White House.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram, Syed Saiful Islam, told Dawn, "Efforts are underway for a ceasefire, with Jirga members from districts Hangu and Orakzai engaged in negotiations to resolve the issue."

Meanwhile, Jirga members emphasised that their priority is to secure a ceasefire and clear bunkers from the area. Local residents have suffered from shortages of daily commodities due to closed markets, confining them to their homes. The locals are urging the government to take immediate action to restore normalcy.

On Thursday, local elders and officials convened in an attempt to negotiate a ceasefire between the warring factions. However, the process was disrupted when a convoy of two vehicles, escorted by the police, came under attack in the Charkhel area of Lower Kurram, resulting in four fatalities and six injuries, according to Dawn.

Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP), said that this conflict appeared to be driven by political interests and questioned the origin of the weapons in Kurram.

He urged local elders and political leadership to intervene and take immediate steps to restore peace to the area, noting that the ANP is prepared to facilitate peace restoration efforts, Dawn reported (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)