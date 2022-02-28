Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): A total of eight members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to quit the party amid opposition's plans to bring a no-trust move against the Imran Khan government in Parliament.

These MNAs confirmed that they would contest the next election on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ticket.

The lawmakers include Nasrullah Ghuman, Asim Nazeer, Nawab Sher Wassan, Raja Riaz, Riyaz Fatyana, Khurram Shehzad, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, and Ghulam Mohammad Lali, the sources revealed, reported ARY News.

There is however a bone of contention between PML-N and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over the no-trust motion. On one hand, PML-N says it wanted completion of the parliamentary year but on the other hand PPP is demanding fresh polls to be called after the no-trust move.

According to the sources, PML-N said that PPP will bring its candidate for prime minister if it wanted to complete the parliamentary year.

PPP workers and supporters on Sunday began a long march from Karachi towards Islamabad, in protest against the Imran Khan government and demonstrate that it had lost the country's trust, local media reported.

The march, led by PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was held to protest against the "weakened and unjust" PTI government and its wrong policies.

Calling for a nationwide unified movement of all opposition parties to oust the Imran Khan government, Bilawal raised a 38-point charter of demands in the march in which the participants, including women and children, called for a "final push" against the PTI regime.

The long march is the "beginning" of the end of Imran Khan's rule through a "no-trust move" in the parliament, the publication reported quoting Bilawal.

"This storm of public anger against Niazi (Imran Khan) and his government is just the beginning of what lies ahead. From now onwards for the next 10 days, people from across the country would send him messages of their sentiments and make the countdown," he said, according to the media outlet.

Enumerating the wrong policies of the Imran Khan government, Bilawal said that the PTI regime "seeks to divide, polarise and sabotage" and the people need to unite against the "criminal regime and end this reign of misrule and injustice". (ANI)

