Noshki [Pakistan], March 16 (ANI): A terrorist attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) convoy in Balochistan's Noshki district on Sunday left five people dead, including three FC personnel and two civilians, Dawn reported.

The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, which is part of a recent surge in terrorist violence in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan.

The attack involved an explosion followed by a suicide bombing. Security forces responded quickly, killing four terrorists, including the suicide bomber.

Security sources said an "explosion and a suicide attack" claimed the lives of three FC personnel and two civilians. In immediate retaliatory action, the security forces killed four terrorists, including the suicide bomber, Dawn reported citing PTV News.

"Security forces have blocked off all escape routes for the terrorists," PTV News quoted security sources as saying. They added that a clearance operation was underway and would continue "till the last terrorist was eliminated."

Earlier, Noshki Station House Officer (SHO) Zafarullah Sumalani had said that five FC personnel were killed while at least 12 others were injured in the explosion.

According to SHO Sumalani, evidence from the incident site suggested that a suicide attacker rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC convoy.

The injured personnel were rushed to the FC Camp and Noshki Teaching Hospital, where an emergency was declared to treat the wounded, the police officer added.

However, SHO Sumalani warned that the death toll and number of injured may rise, as several of the injured were in critical condition, as per Dawn.

The attack drew widespread condemnation from leaders across the country, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who strongly condemned the attack and offered condolences to the bereaved families .

In a statement, the premier prayed for the departed souls and the quick return to health of the wounded. He directed that the injured be provided with the best possible treatment.

"Such cowardly acts cannot shake our resolve against terrorism," PM Shehbaz affirmed.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the "blast near a bus on the Noshki-Dalbandin Highway" and expressed his grief over the loss of five lives.

The recent attack comes on the heels of a hijacking incident involving the Jaffar Express train. Baloch rebel groups hijacked the train, claiming to have killed 214 hostages.

The groups blamed Pakistan's government for the incident, citing "stubbornness" and "avoidance of negotiations" despite a 48-hour ultimatum.

However, Pakistani authorities reported a different outcome. According to officials, a clearance operation was launched, resulting in the deaths of all 33 rebels involved in the hijacking. While the total number of casualties remains unconfirmed, officials reported that at least 30 people lost their lives, including the train's driver and eight security personnel.

The hijacking incident occurred on March 11 in Bolan, where terrorists targeted a railroad track, causing an explosion that stopped the Jaffar Express. Railway officials stated that the train was carrying approximately 440 passengers at the time of the incident. (ANI)

