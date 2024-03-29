Islamabad [Pakistan], March 29 (ANI): Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari was elected unopposed as a member of Pakistan's National Assembly from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

On March 17, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari filed her nomination papers to contest the by-election. The returning officer (RO) approved her candidature after the scrutinization process on Thursday.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Benjamin Netanyahu Authorises Israeli Negotiating Delegation to Travel to Qatar and Egypt for Hostage Talks.

According to a notification issued by the RO, three candidates--Abdul Rasool Brohi, Amanullah and Mairaj Ahmed withdrew their names from the contest for the by-poll, according to Dawn report. She said that she was "grateful and honoured" to have been elected unopposed from the constituency.

In a post on X, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari stated, "Grateful and honoured to have been elected unopposed as MNA NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I. I pledge to serve all my constituents to the best of my abilities, with dedication and irrespective of political affiliation. Would like to thank the people of my constituency, PPP workers , jiyalas , media orgs and press for their presence and support, from filing my nomination papers in NA-207 till today's final publication order."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Soldiers Seen Playing With Women’s Underwear in Gaza Homes.

https://twitter.com/AseefaBZ/status/1773718038035980341

Her siblings - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, celebrated her victory in a post on X. In a post on X, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari stated, "Nawabshah is already celebrating couldn't be prouder of our newest member of Parliament."

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar congratulated Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari on being elected as a member of Pakistan's National Assembly. Lanjar said that her win was a source of joy for all PPP workers, Dawn reported.

Notably, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari holds a bachelor's degree in politics and sociology and a master's in global health and development. Initially, Aseefa worked as a goodwill ambassador for polio eradication in 2012 which made her face familiar among the people.

She played an important role in politics in the elections held on February 8. She conducted an election campaign for her brother, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other party candidates in Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze districts. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)