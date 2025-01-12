Balochistan [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): The Baloch human rights group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organised a rally on Saturday to honour the sacrifices of Baloch victims of extrajudicial killings.

In a post on X, BYC noted, "Today, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) Mastung Zone organized a rally to honour the sacrifices of Baloch martyrs and victims of extrajudicial killings. The rally commenced at Bus Adda Mastung and proceeded to the graveyards of the Baloch martyrs, where BYC central leadership paid their respects by showering flowers, laying traditional Balochi chadars on the graves, and reciting prayers for the departed souls."

BYC said that the rally saw the participation of hundreds of motorcycles and vehicles. Participants displayed banners and placards reflecting the plight and resilience of the Baloch people.

Notably, BYC organiser, Mahrang Baloch addressed the rally, urging the public to uphold the ideology and struggle of the Baloch martyrs. She, along with ShahJi Sibghatullah emphasized the importance of forming a united front to resist all forms of oppression and injustice faced by the Baloch.

The rally was organised as a part of BYC's broader campaign to commemorate Baloch Genocide Day, observed annually on January 25.

Amid the continuous rise in cases of Baloch people facing brutality, barbarity and violence at the hands of Pakistan, leading Baloch human rights activist and organiser of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Mahrang Baloch gave a call on Thursday for a national gathering to be held at Dalbandin on January 25 to highlight the plight of Baloch people.

Mahrang Baloch explained that January 25 marks the 2014 discovery of over 100 mutilated bodies in the Tootak region of Balochistan. She said that these remains belonged to Baloch individuals forcibly disappeared by Pakistani military and intelligence agencies. (ANI)

