Balochistan [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Three individuals were forcibly abducted by Pakistan armed forces, Baloch Rights Group, Baloch Yakjehti Committee stated.

The BYC condemned the enforced disappearances and shared the information of the three abducted men.

The three men are said to be Nawab Sahil, Shehbaz Ali, and Asmat Ullah. Sahil and Ali were abducted in the wee hours of April 16, and Asmat Ullah was abducted on April 12.

The Pakistani government's security approach to the Baloch issue has resulted in a growing human rights crisis. Enforced disappearances, in particular, have been a pervasive phenomenon that has caused increased tensions and protests among the Baloch people, as per Al Jazeera.

Human rights violations of the Baloch have been widespread and have been increasingly acknowledged not just by international and local rights organisations, but also by Pakistani institutions.

In its 2023 fact-finding report, Balochistan's Struggle for Hope, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) stated: "Some members of the district administration in Gwadar and Turbat conceded privately to the HRCP team that there had been a rise in enforced disappearances in the province," as per Al Jazeera

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, making up some 43.6 per cent of the total area of the country. The province is rich in natural resources like gold, copper, oil and natural gas and boasts a 770km (478-mile) stretch of coastline, where the strategic Gwadar Port is located - a prominent feature of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Despite being rich in natural resources, Balochistan remains the poorest province in Pakistan. The Baloch ethnic group, which makes up a third of the population, has long been marginalised due to the Pakistani government's discriminatory policies. This history of marginalisation has been accompanied by sustained armed resistance, as per Al Jazeera.

The latest cycle of violence started in the 2000s, prompted by demands for an equal share of the province's resources for the Baloch people. Eventually, calls for independence also emerged. (ANI)

