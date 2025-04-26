Balochistan [Pakistan], April 26 (ANI): Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders, including chief convenor Mahrang Baloch, on Friday started a hunger strike against alleged mistreatment while in custody, Dawn reported, citing Mahrang Baloch's sister Nadia Baloch.

On March 22, Mahrang Baloch and other BYC activists were arrested for allegedly "attacking" Quetta Civil Hospital and "inciting people to violence." Their arrest came a day after BYC members faced a police crackdown in Quetta while holding a protest against alleged enforced disappearances.

Pakistan: BYC leaders start hunger strike against mistreatment of group leaders

Speaking to Dawn, Imran Baloch said, "Dr Mahrang Baloch has said that the hunger strike was launched to protest the torture by CTD (Counter-Terrorism Department) officials inside the district jail and the transfer of Bebo Baloch to District Jail Pishin."

He further said, "Currently, more than 100 BYC officials are on hunger strike on Dr Mahrang Baloch's instructions."

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, Nadia Baloch stated that Bebo Baloch has been separated from Mahrang Baloch and Gulzadi Baloch and is currently being held at District Jail Pishin. Nadia Baloch alleged that Bebo Baloch was subjected to physical, mental and psychological torture before being taken to Pishin.

In a post shared on X, Nadia Baloch stated, "After almost 24 hours of silence and misguidance, the Pishin District Jail administration has finally confirmed that Bebo Baloch is imprisoned there. Neither her family was allowed to meet her nor was her lawyers given access. She was subjected to physical torture and mental and psychological torture before being transferred to Pishin, and all this was done by state institutions. Until last night and this morning, the prison administration continued to hide Bebo's presence, but now, as pressure mounted, they were forced to reveal the truth. This is not just isolating a prisoner, but an attempt to break a thought, a struggle, and a symbol of resistance."

"Separating Bebo from Mahrang and Gulzadi is part of a state plan to subjugate them through isolation, violence, and fear into signing a cruel, illegal, and baseless agreement, which they have already rejected. This is not only an unconstitutional move but a serious violation of basic human rights. We deeply fear that now Mahrang and Gulzadi will also be separated under the same plan and all three will be placed in individual cells and kept in complete isolation," she added.

Nadia Baloch stated that turning prisons into torture chambers is not law or justice and termed it oppression.

"This is the moment when silence becomes a crime and speaking up becomes resistance. Turning prisons into torture chambers is neither law nor justice. It is oppression, and it is the duty of every conscious individual to raise their voice against oppression. #savebycleaders," she posted on X.

On Thursday, BYC in a statement said that the group's leadership was on a hunger strike to protest "torture inside prisons." The BYC said that the leadership's "only 'crime' was organising peacefully in an environment saturated with state terror and violence."

Baloch rights activists and global rights bodies have condemned the arrest of Mahrang Baloch under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordnance.

In a statement shared on X, UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders Mary Lawlor said that she was "very concerned" about the arrests of Mahrang Baloch and others. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan urged Pakistan to avoid taking excessive steps to curb dissent, Dawn reported.

On March 28, Balochistan National Party-Mengal started a long march from Wadh to Quetta on March 28 to protest the arrests of BYC leaders and activists, including Mahrang Baloch. The sit-in concluded on April 16, with the party announcing it would start a public outreach movement. (ANI)

