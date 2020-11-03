Islamabad [Pakistan], November 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday stated that Pakistan cannot afford to go into a lockdown again, and urged everyone to strictly follow preventive measures against COVID-19.

While addressing a cabinet meeting in the capital, Khan said the provincial governments needed to ensure the implementation of Trace, Test and Quarantine (TTQ) and smart lockdown strategies pertaining to the coronavirus, reported Geo News.

"The country cannot afford lockdown again," said the Prime Minister after the Cabinet was briefed on the COVID-19 situation across the nation.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar -- who also heads the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) -- and the Khan's aide on health, Dr Faisal Sultan, informed the Cabinet that the number of coronavirus patients, as well as virus-related deaths, was increasing,

Adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) needed to be ensured, said Umar and Sultan.

The Prime Minister also announced a package for small industries, underscoring that Pakistan's industries would not be closed down now, according to Geo News.

If the number of COVID-19 cases rises, the businesses and industries would continue their operations while heeding the SOPs, he added.

Khan also said that additional power to small-scale industries would be provided at a cost of 50 per cent.

As of reporting time, Pakistan has recorded 336,260 coronavirus cases, of which 315,446 have recovered, and close to 7,000 deaths. Sindh has the highest number of cases, at 146,774, with Punjab closely following at 104,894. (ANI)

