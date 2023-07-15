Lahore [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): As the protest by clerks and teachers entered its fifth day across Pakistan's Punjab on Friday, the protesters declared their determination to continue their struggle until their demands for a rise in salary and other benefits in line with the package announced for federal government employees were met, Dawn reported.

They also vowed to intensify the protest drive by taking out processions and blocking roads.

“The caretaker government in Punjab has done its utmost in suppressing us but we have also decided to fight and win this battle by all means,” said a clerk in a determined tone.

Dawn reported that he was taking part in the sit-in outside the Civil Secretariat on the Lower Mall.

“If they (the decision-makers) continue ignoring us, we will give them a tough time in the near future,” he warned.

According to the protesters, all provinces, except Punjab, followed the pattern of raise in salary and other benefits as per the announcement made in the federal budget for the central government employees, Dawn reported.

“The provinces, as per the federal government budget, gave a 35pc raise in the salary of the employees BPS-1 to 6 and 30pc for BPS-17 to 22. Similarly, a 17.5 pc raise in pensions was given to pensioners. But what happened with us was that the Punjab government gave 30pc raise on initial salary while pensioners were given only 5pc raise. In fact, the raise should be 35pc on the basic running salary—the pay the employees got for the month of June 2023,” said All Govt Employees Grand Alliance Punjab office-bearer Muhammad Iqbal Nadeem Phul while talking to Dawn.

“We have also been deprived of the leave encashment as per the last salary drawn by the employee before retirement as it is also according to the initial basic pay now, which is sheer injustice,” he complained.

Mr Phul said an employee previously getting Rs1m leave encashment after retirement would now get only Rs 200,000, Dawn reported.

According to him, the increment in pension in Punjab had also been eliminated as there would be no annual increase in the future.

“It is also another injustice,” he lamented, adding that the employees also wanted a salary raise according to the inflation percentage.

To a question, he said 42 organisations of government employees representing all departments were unanimous to continue this struggle till the achievement of the goals, Dawn reported.

“These 42 associations include 17 of the education department,” he added.

