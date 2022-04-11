Islamabad [Pakistan], April 11 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to place the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and an investigation into an alleged threat letter, local media reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a five-page long reserved verdict against the plea, while slapping a Pakistani Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner, Geo News reported.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Eight South Korean Drug Firms To Donate $2.43 Million Worth of Medicine to Ukraine.

The petition was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider after Khan left PM House following his ouster from the office in a no-confidence vote

Earlier, the then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan claimed that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Seeks To End US-Dominated World Order, Says Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

However, responding to Imran Khan's remarks, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield rubbished the allegations regarding Washington's role in an alleged conspiracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)