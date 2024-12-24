Balochistan [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Employees under the Labour Son Quota programme at the Dera Bugti gas field have protested against the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), alleging that the company has delayed job recruitment for the children of retired workers for more than 12 years.

According to the Balochistan Post, the protest, organised by the Sankota Employees Union, took place on Monday. Families of retired employees blocked the main entrance to the OGDCL facility for two hours. The demonstrators chanted slogans, expressing their dissatisfaction with the company's failure to honour promises made by past governments.

The protesters voiced their frustration over the government and OGDCL's repeated assurances that no concrete action has been taken. They claim that despite numerous commitments, job opportunities under the Son Quota programme have not materialized, leaving many families struggling to make ends meet, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Union President Razi Bugti criticized the delay, stating, "We have been waiting for years for our children to be recruited. Every new government gives us false hopes, but the promises remain unfulfilled."

Many of the protesters are facing severe economic hardship. They highlighted that, without employment opportunities, their families are unable to afford necessities and have become dependent on loans, which have now become unsustainable. Some families are turning to relatives for financial support, but even those resources have been exhausted.

Razi Bugti also appealed to the Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum, Wadira Mian Khan Bugti, urging him to step in and resolve the issue. "Our children need food and shelter, and there is no other source of employment in this region except OGDCL," he explained. He added that the sacrifices made by their parents for the success of OGDCL have been forgotten, leaving the next generation without hope.

The protesters issued a two-week deadline, warning that they would escalate their actions with district-wide protests if no action is taken. As of now, OGDCL has not responded to the protesters' demands or issued any public statement regarding the situation. (ANI)

