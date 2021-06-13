Kabul [Afghanistan], June 13 (ANI): As the third wave of COVID-19 ravages Afghanistan with rising infections, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul announced one-week closure time for its consulate section.

"Due to the deteriorating situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the consular section of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul will remain closed for one week from 13 June to 17 June 2021", Pakistan Embassy in Kabul said in a statement.

The further announcement would be made on 17 June as the Embassy would continue to be operational for the online visa issuance facility.

This comes after the US diplomatic mission in Afghanistan on Saturday had announced the suspension of visa operations at the embassy's consular section starting from Sunday due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

"In response to the current outbreak, effective June 13 the Embassy's Consular Section is suspending all visa operations," the embassy said in a statement. It further said that those who have scheduled appointments will be able to reschedule as soon as visa operations resume.

Recently, the infection rate has spiked in Afghanistan. The country's health ministry has warned the general public of a crisis if healthcare measures are not taken seriously.

The Khaama Press News Agency reported that there are reports about the lack of oxygen in Afghanistan hospitals amid a speedy increase of new cases throughout the country.

Amid the 14-day restriction period in the country, the health ministry has called on the public to take this pandemic seriously and abide by the COVID norms.

Afghanistan so far has recorded 87,716 and 3,412 deaths due to coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)