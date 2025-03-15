Balochistan [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): As extrajudicial violence rages on in Balochistan, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, Paank, reported the murder of the brother of the ex-chairman for Baloch Student Organisation on Saturday.

According to Paank, Shah Jahan Baloch was the brother of Zahid Baloch, who served as the ex-chairman of the Baloch Student's Organisation (BSO).

Zahid Baloch was forcibly disappeared,d as reported by Paank.

The organization called on the international community to not only ensure that justice prevails but also conduct an independent investigation so that there is accountability towards these targeted killings.

It wrote on X, "We strongly condemn the extrajudicial killing of Shah Jahan Baloch, brother of forcibly disappeared BSO ex-chairman Zahid Baloch. The ongoing cycle of enforced disappearances and targeted killings in #Balochistan demands immediate accountability. We urge international community to conduct an independent investigation and ensure justice. Impunity must end."

Earlier, Paank reported alarming human rights violations in Balochistan throughout February 2025, highlighting a pattern of state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings by Pakistani forces.

According to the official report by Paank, the documented cases reflect widespread arbitrary arrests and illegal executions, painting a grim picture of the worsening human rights conditions in the region. Reports indicate that in February alone, enforced disappearances were recorded across 14 districts of Balochistan, with some cases extending into Punjab and Sindh.

Paank's report also details continued unlawful detentions and executions by Pakistani security forces. In February 2025 alone, 18 cases of extrajudicial killings were recorded. The lack of independent investigations and accountability has further deepened fear and insecurity among the affected communities, while those responsible continue to act with impunity.

Human rights organisations have consistently raised concerns over enforced disappearances and the absence of legal due process in Pakistan. Protesters are urging the government, judiciary, and international human rights bodies to take immediate action.

However, despite periodic assurances from authorities, the failure to implement meaningful reforms has led to growing frustration and distrust among the affected families. (ANI)

