Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported on Monday.

The case was heard by a five-member commission presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner and the action was prompted by Fawad's absence from the hearing related to the ECP contempt case.

During the proceedings, Fawad’s lawyer requested ECP to adjourn the case stating that the High Court will decide on the case in a couple of days.

Following this, ECP rejected Fawad's attorney's argument and issued an arrest warrant for him in a contempt case without the possibility of bail. The case hearing has been postponed until July 28 now, according to ARY News.

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Chaudhry, and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog, ARY news reported.

Last month, a district and session court in Islamabad on Saturday deferred the indictment of former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in the sedition case, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. (ANI)

