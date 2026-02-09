Islamabad [Pakistan] February 9 (ANI): Both housing projects of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Green Enclave and Sky Gardens, located in Bhara Kahu have been experiencing prolonged delays, according to a report by Dawn.

Both schemes have failed to meet their respective completion timelines, leading to growing dissatisfaction among members and allottees. As per FGEHA records, a joint venture agreement for the Sky Gardens project was signed with M/s Commoners Sky Gardens on October 11, 2019, under a land-sharing arrangement covering up to 11,000 kanals situated in Mauza Kathar and Mengal, tehsil and district Murree, near Bhara Kahu.

The physical progress of the project is approximately 40 per cent for Phase I and 42 per cent for Phase II. FGEHA documents indicate that work in the priority area of Sector A has been completed, and possession of 80 plots was handed over on July 3, 2025. Blocks G and D are projected to be ready for possession by March 2026. Meanwhile, Green Enclave-I, a project launched in 2009, has faced prolonged delays due to litigation and disagreements between the government and the contractor. Although construction was resumed at a later stage, the project is still unfinished, as cited by the Dawn report.

It is worth mentioning that FGEHA, which operates under the Ministry of Housing, has faced difficulties in completing several of its housing and apartment schemes within scheduled timeframes. Other delayed or stalled projects include sectors F-14 and F-15, Lifestyle Afro Apartments, Park Road Housing Scheme, and Skyline Apartments in Chaklala. Development activities have not yet commenced in sectors F-12 and G-12, as FGEHA has been unable to acquire possession of land in these sectors.

However, Dawn reported that the authority has recently awarded infrastructure development contracts worth approximately Rs19 billion for sectors F-14 and F-15, and that the contractor has been mobilised. (ANI)

