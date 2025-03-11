Peshawar, Mar 11 (PTI) A Pakistan-based Hindu rights organisation on Tuesday urged the government to ensure foolproof security and necessary arrangements for the community members to celebrate Holi and other festivals at the ancient Prahladpuri Temple located in Multan city of Punjab province.

Prahladpuri Temple is dedicated to Hindu deity Narasimha. According to folklore, the festival of Holi originated at this temple, which currently stands in a dilapidated state.

All Pakistan Hindu Rights Movement Chairman Haroon Sarab Diyal in a statement called on the government to ensure foolproof security measures and necessary arrangements for Pakistani Hindus to celebrate Holi from March 14-16 and other festivals at the temple.

He also urged authorities to engage with the local Hindu community in southern Punjab to address their concerns about security.

"If our request for foolproof security is not met, we will be forced to raise our voices on every available platform, exercising our constitutional and moral rights," Diyal asserted.

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is not only celebrated by Hindus but also embraced by people of other faiths around the world, fostering mutual respect, peace, and harmony.

Expressed disappointment over the treatment of Hindus in Pakistan, Diyal said, "As Pakistani Hindus, we are denied our constitutional rights to worship and celebrate our cultural and religious traditions."

"It is disheartening to see our ancient temples neglected and abandoned. Also we have to seek permission from authorities to enter our own places of worship," he rued.

Recalling a previous visit with local Hindus to perform Narasimha Pooja on Narasimha Jayanti at the Prahladpuri Temple, Diyal said despite repeated requests, they were initially denied entry. "Only after extensive pleading were we finally allowed in for a brief moment," he said.

