Karachi [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has urged the Sindh government to take immediate and effective measures to regulate heavy traffic in Karachi. The HRCP emphasised the urgent need to address the increasing number of road accidents, particularly those caused by reckless driving. In a post on X, the commission stated, "HRCP reminds the Sindh government that it must take concerted action to regulate the movement of heavy traffic in Karachi to prevent road accidents, especially as a result of rash driving."

The Commission highlighted the alarming rate of fatalities in recent weeks, especially among vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists. The HRCP called for stricter traffic laws, enhanced road safety infrastructure, and increased public awareness campaigns to reduce accidents and save lives. In the post, the commission reminded authorities that the citizens of Karachi have the right to protest peacefully in response to the slow government action on road safety issues, adding that public safety should be a top priority.

This call for action comes at a time when residents of Karachi have expressed growing concern over the dangers posed by heavy traffic and poor road conditions. According to ARY News, Karachi has seen a significant increase in traffic accidents, with 99 major incidents reported in the first 37 days of 2025, leading to 39 fatalities. Most of these accidents involved heavy vehicles, such as dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers. The report highlighted that In the first month of 2025, 32 accidents were linked to heavy traffic, including dumper, trailer, and truck accidents, resulting in several fatalities. Incidents occurred on key routes like the Super Highway, Northern Bypass, and National Highway. In response, Karachi's traffic police issued 34,655 challans, arrested 490 drivers, and cancelled 532 vehicle fitness certificates. ARY News also revealed that a four-member committee had been formed to investigate the causes of these accidents and recommend measures to improve road safety.(ANI)

