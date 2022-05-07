Islamabad [Pakistan], May 7 (ANI): Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to blame the Joe-Biden administration for his ouster accusing it of a "regime change conspiracy."

Taking his anti-American sentiment a notch higher, the cricketer turned politician left the Shehbaz government annoyed and embarrassed by his anti-American sentiment, Pakistan watchers said, according to Islam Khabar.

Also Read | Havana Blast: 8 Killed, 30 Injured in Gas Leak Explosion at Five-Star Hotel in Cuba.

Continuing the tirade in a blame-all gambit, Khan has also accused Pakistan's top army brass of doing the US bidding and aiding desertions from his party and alliance ranks.

Khan claims he was ousted because he refused military base facilities to the US as its forces evacuated from neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021, the report added.

Also Read | Imran Khan Claims Conspiracy Against His Govt Started in July 2021.

However, the US has denied seeking any such help and has also denied any role in Khan's ouster.

In one of his television addresses, Khan exhorted the people to "fight slavery" and declared that "a Muslim can never be a slave." The new worry is the support among the young that Khan is perceived as enjoying, Islam Khabar reported.

Analysts have surmised that the US was unhappy with Pakistan's double-dealing with the US and promoting sections of the Taliban favourable to Islamabad.

The report further stated that Khan utilised a March 7 Foreign Office communication sent to his government by the then-ambassador in Washington after an informal talk with US State Department official Donald Lu as 'evidence' of the US' intentions to depose him.

Using the 'anti-state' label against political rivals is not an uncommon practice in Pakistan.

But Khan has taken this to a new level. He has declared himself the sole defender of national interests while painting all his opponents as 'American agents'."

Cricketer turned politician, Imran Khan's bold statements regarding Washington's role in an alleged "foreign conspiracy" to oust him from power could have a negative impact on bilateral ties and could make US officials more careful in interacting with Pakistan officials, as Diplomatic observers said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)