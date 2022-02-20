Karachi [Pakistan], February 20 (ANI): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the Imran Khan government is trying to cripple the provincial government financially by deducting its share of the money.

The federal government, in violation of the Constitution of Pakistan and the Supreme Court's decision, has deducted Rs 31.9 billion out of Rs 35 billion at source from a 15-day share of Sindh government and released only Rs 3 billion, reported The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls on Vladimir Putin to Meet as Tensions Soar.

The chief minister, talking about natural gas, said that the Constitution guaranteed that people of the province from where the gas was produced had the first right to the resource, but the federal government has denied this right to the people of Sindh.

Shah also spoke on the 1991 Water Accord saying that the provinces have to share water surpluses as well as shortages in accordance with the formula agreed on, but during the ongoing shortages, Rabi/Kharif seasons, Sindh has been deprived of its due share.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO Temporarily Closes Office in Kiev, Relocates Staff to Brussels, Lviv.

Shah made the revelation in a meeting with the editors of newspapers and directors of news channels at the CM House in Karachi.

He criticized the government for its attitude towards Sindh and sensitized them about issues such as at source deduction from Sindh government share, water and gas shortage, imposition of unilateral transfer, posting rotation policy, reported the newspaper.

Shifting the focus to the state of the entire country in general, he pointed out the issues such as price hike, unemployment, economic crisis, curbs against media, the strangulating voice of media persons by arresting them and various other social issues. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)