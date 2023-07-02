Islamabad [Pakistan], July 2 (ANI): Over 15 passengers sustained injuries after buses collided on Mehran Highway in Pakistan's Khairpur on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the local police, over 15 passengers including women and children sustained injuries, out of whom three are in critical condition.

The wounded passengers were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Earlier on Saturday, three people were killed after their car allegedly hit a tree while speeding close to the Thelian Interchange in Talagang district located in Punjab province of Pakistan on Saturday.

In another incident, a viral video on social media showed a speeding car hitting two young boys on Karachi's Lyari Expressway, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The viral video showed a speeding car hit two youths on Lyari Expressway on Friday, leaving both of them injured. It showed the two youths standing on the road when the car went out of control and hit them.

Earlier, at least seven people were killed while ten others sustained injuries in a collision between a bus and car near Moro Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to police, all the deceased who were in the car belonged to one family.

The bus driver sustained minor injuries, and fled the spot of the incident. He was later arrested by the police and is undergoing initial treatment. (ANI)

