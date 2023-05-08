Islamabad [Pakistan], May 8 (ANI): Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday claimed that the police are carrying out a crackdown on his party workers, ARY News reported.

Imran Khan in a tweet said, "ICT police led by a crooked IG, are cracking down on PTI pol activity when national elections are only a few months away. However, when a movement has youth like Afzal Khan, our F10 UC Chairman, as one of our emerging young leaders, then police brutality only strengthens our resolve."

ARY News recently reported that several workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been arrested by the Islamabad Police from the rally in solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan.

According to details, a large number of police personnel along with the prisoner van were deployed at F9 Park Islamabad. The Islamabad Police started arresting PTI workers as the rally approached the F9 park, as per the news report. The Islamabad Police arrested four PTI workers including two women.

The police have vacated Jinnah Avenue from the PTI workers, according to the news report. On Saturday, PTI carried out rallies across Pakistan to showcase solidarity with the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial amid a standoff between the judiciary and the government regarding the date of the election, ARY News reported.

PTI held rallies in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities of Pakistan on Saturday. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold rallies every day starting next week till May 14, Geo News reported.

PTI chairman Imran Khan made the announcement while addressing workers at a rally at Lakshmi Chowk metro station in Lahore held to "support the Constitution, Supreme Court, and the chief justice of Pakistan". Imran Khan's party PTI carried out rallies in four cities - Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar, as per the Geo News report. (ANI)

