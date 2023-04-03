Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): A police post in Sheikhan village of the Badaber area in Pakistan's Peshawar was attacked with a hand grenade on Sunday, The News International reported.

No casualty was reported in the attack. Unidentified motorcyclists lobbed a hand grenade into the police post near the boundary with the Khyber tribal district, The News International reported citing officials.

Also Read | What’s Behind Pakistan’s Family Planning Stigma?.

Last week, Saddar Police Station was attacked in Lakki Marwat, as per the news report. DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police personnel were killed in the bomb attack on their armoured police personnel carrier when they were heading to reinforcement.

On March 31, at least two security officials, including the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) constable, were killed during an exchange of fire in North Waziristan and Mardan districts of Pakistan, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations and police officials.

Also Read | Giant Python Eats Two Brushtail Possums; Snake Catchers Share Scary Photo With a Warning to Pet Lovers in Australia!.

According to the Army's media wing's statement released on Friday, "An exchange of fire took place between militants and the security forces in the Mirali area of North Waziristan. During an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Irshadullah, 29, a resident of Karak district," was killed.

Meanwhile, a CTD constable was killed and a wanted person, whom the official termed a 'terrorist' was killed in an exchange of fire in Mardan on Friday, reported Dawn.

Police said a CTD team raided a mosque in the Seri Behlol region after receiving information about the presence of a wanted militant there, as per the Dawn report. The attacker opened fire on the CTD officials, causing serious injuries to constable Usman Shah. In retaliatory firing by the injured constable, the terrorist also sustained critical wounds.

According to the officials, the injured constable died while he was being taken to the hospital. Furthermore, the terrorist also died while on the way to the hospital, as per the news report. The Counter-Terrorism Department registered an FIR against the terrorist and his family members and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)